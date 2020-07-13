Marshall Sehgal estatic to do another video with Himanshi Khurana

Marshall Sehgal a name to reckon with when it comes to the Indian Music fraternity and the singer who recently did a song with Himanshi Khurana which became the anthem for everyone whose ever fallen in love and gone through a heart break. Looking at the success of the same the singer is already planning his next with Himanshi and looks like their fans will soon have another surprise in store.

On touching base with Marshall he stated, "Tamasha was my second outing with Himanshi and people really loved the song. This time around I am going to be trying something completely new and different and would be a dance number. This also would be my third outing with her and I hope that people shower the same love and more as they did to our previous songs."

