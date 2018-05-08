Martin Freeman joins spy thriller The Operative

The Operative is written and is being directed by Yuval Adler



Martin Freeman

Actor Martin Freeman is set to star opposite Diane Kruger in "The Operative", an international espionage thriller. The film is written and is being directed by Yuval Adler.

Freeman will play Thomas, a former handler to Kruger"s character Rachel, recruited by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to go undercover in Tehran, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The only clue to Rachel"s whereabouts is a cryptic phone call she places to Thomas, who is then summoned from Germany to Israel by Mossad. BLOOM is handling international sales on "The Operative", and will launch the project to foreign buyers in Cannes. Production on the film will start in Israel in June, before shifting to Bulgaria and Germany.

"The Operative" was adapted from the Israeli book "The English Teacher", written by former Israeli intelligence officer Yiftach Reicher Atir and based on real-life stories of Mossad operatives.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever