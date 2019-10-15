Martin Scorsese blasts Marvel films yet again

Not pulling back any punches, Martin Scorsese again took a jibe at Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and reiterated his "theme park adventure" comments against the studio, known for making big-budget visual effects superhero spectacles. According to CNET, the iconic filmmaker said the Marvel movies were "not cinema" and such films had converted cinema halls into "amusement parks".

"Theatres have become amusement parks. The value of a film that is like a theme park film, Marvel-type pictures, where theatres become amusement parks, that's a different experience," Scorsese said.

The Irishman director said theatre owners need to up their game and not allow such films to "invade" space, which he believes, is deserved by "narrative films". "It's not cinema, it's something else, we shouldn't be invaded by it, so that is a big issue and we need the theatre owners to step up to allow theatres to show films that are narrative films," he added.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was speaking at a press conference over the weekend at the BFI London Film Festival. In his previous comments, Scorsese said the MCU films don't serve the purpose of cinema and are rather a theme park adventure.

He had said he has seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences." The director's remarks sparked a divided debate with many MCU-related names, such as filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon, actors Samuel L Jackson and Karen Gillan defending the studio, with Robert Downey Jr saying Scorsese was entitled to an opinion.

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston too weighed in on the controversy, saying Marvel films were responsible for the diminishing quality of movie experience.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever