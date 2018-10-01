Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on her 38th birthday

tennis

"Thanks for all the birthday wishes! Happy to share that this will be the last time we'll celebrate as a couple...excited to announce that we will become a family of three," she said in the caption.

Martina Hingis and Harald Leemann

There were dual celebrations for former World No. 1 tennis player, Martina Hingis, who took to social media to announce that she is pregnant as she turned 38 yesterday.

Hingis, who got married to her former physician Harald Leemann at the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz in Switzerland last July, posted this picture of a tiny pink US Open tee, a mini tennis racquet and tennis ball, indicating that it's a girl.

