Search

Martinez lauds clinical Belgium after 4-0 hammering of Scotland

Sep 09, 2018, 10:40 IST | AFP

Roberto Martinez's men showed their class to warm-up for their UEFA Nations League opener against Iceland on Tuesday

Martinez lauds clinical Belgium after 4-0 hammering of Scotland
Roberto Martinez

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium capitalised on a series of Scotland mistakes with goals from Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and a Michy Batshuayi double to thrash the hosts 4-0 in a friendly at Hampden on Friday.

Roberto Martinez's men showed their class to warm-up for their UEFA Nations League opener against Iceland on Tuesday. However, the visitors were handed a series of gifts by a Scotland side that slumped to a fourth defeat in five games since manager Alex McLeish was appointed for a second spell in charge. "We were very clinical in front of goal," said Martinez. "The players were well focused overall and for us it was a good exercise for Tuesday."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

belgiumscotlandfootballsports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK