Martinez lauds clinical Belgium after 4-0 hammering of Scotland

Roberto Martinez's men showed their class to warm-up for their UEFA Nations League opener against Iceland on Tuesday

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium capitalised on a series of Scotland mistakes with goals from Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and a Michy Batshuayi double to thrash the hosts 4-0 in a friendly at Hampden on Friday.

Roberto Martinez's men showed their class to warm-up for their UEFA Nations League opener against Iceland on Tuesday. However, the visitors were handed a series of gifts by a Scotland side that slumped to a fourth defeat in five games since manager Alex McLeish was appointed for a second spell in charge. "We were very clinical in front of goal," said Martinez. "The players were well focused overall and for us it was a good exercise for Tuesday."

