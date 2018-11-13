Marvel co-creator Stan Lee passes away at age 95

hollywood

Stan Lee

The co-creator of Marvel comics, Stan Lee, has died at the age of 95.

Quoting Lee's daughter, J.C., TMZ reported that an ambulance was rushed to his Hollywood Hills home on Monday morning (local time), following which he was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he breathed his last.

The creator of Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers and The Incredible Hulk amongst an array of well-loved superheroes, Lee had started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 with 'Fantastic Four'. He also made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.

He had suffered major medical ailments over the last year. Lee is survived by his daughter. His wife, Joan, died in 2017.

