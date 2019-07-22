Search

Marvel drops bomb with 11 new offerings

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 08:49 IST | Agencies

As Natalie Portman returns to the universe as Lady Thor, Theresa Thompson, it is suggested, will be the universe's first LGBTQ character

The Eternals

As Disney announced that Avengers: Endgame was on track to beating Titanic (1997) to become the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office, Marvel revealed a humongous slate of 11 upcoming projects, including spin-offs of MCU characters.

Spin-offs of Black Widow, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Wanda, Vision, Loki, Doctor Strange and Hawkeye, among others, will be supplemented by The Eternals (comprising Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and, making her Marvel debut, Angelina Jolie).

As Natalie Portman returns to the universe as Lady Thor, Theresa Thompson, it is suggested, will be the universe's first LGBTQ character. Here are all the announcements: 

 
 
 
