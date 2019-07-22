Marvel drops bomb with 11 new offerings
As Natalie Portman returns to the universe as Lady Thor, Theresa Thompson, it is suggested, will be the universe's first LGBTQ character
As Disney announced that Avengers: Endgame was on track to beating Titanic (1997) to become the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office, Marvel revealed a humongous slate of 11 upcoming projects, including spin-offs of MCU characters.
Spin-offs of Black Widow, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Wanda, Vision, Loki, Doctor Strange and Hawkeye, among others, will be supplemented by The Eternals (comprising Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and, making her Marvel debut, Angelina Jolie).
As Natalie Portman returns to the universe as Lady Thor, Theresa Thompson, it is suggested, will be the universe's first LGBTQ character. Here are all the announcements:
View this post on Instagram
Just announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021.
View this post on Instagram
Just announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. #SDCC
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Exclusive! Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he talks less