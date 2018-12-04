Marvel releases new poster of Captain Marvel, trailer to be out on Tuesday

hollywood

Marvel Studios released a new poster of superhero Captain Marvel on December 3 the trailer to be out on Tuesday

Captain Marvel poster. Picture courtesy/Brie Larson's Instagram account

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to start a new chapter by welcoming Captain Marvel series. Marvel Studios released a new poster of superhero Captain Marvel on December 3. In the poster, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is all set for her glory. The background of the poster is indicating her life and mysterious mission on Earth.

The Movie is set to debut on March 8, 2019. Captain Marvel is directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and produced by Kevin Feige. Late Stan Lee, Louis D'Esposito, Patricia Whitcher, Jonathan Schwartz, and Victoria Alonso are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

Brie Larson also took to her Instagram to share her excitement about the trailer release. She shared the poster and wrote, "Surprise! And if you want to see the brand new #CaptainMarvel trailer tune into @ESPN’s Monday… [sic]"

The much-awaited Captain Marvel will feature Brie Larson in the lead role. The cast list also includes Samuel L Jackson, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Clark Gregg, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI