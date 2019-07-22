Marvel Studios unveils Disney Plus series slate

hollywood

Both "Loki", which will see Tom Hiddleston reprise the role of God of Mischief, and "WandaVision" with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris will start streaming in spring 2021

Pic courtesy/Instagram account

Marvel Studios has announced the line-up of its upcoming series, including "Hawkeye", "Loki" and "WandaVision".

The studio on Saturday shared the projects, which are set to premiere on Disney's soon-to-be-launched streaming service, Disney Plus, at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019. "Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021," read the caption on Marvel Studio's Instagram page.

Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "The Falcon and Winter Soldier" series, will also debut in late 2021. Both "Loki", which will see Tom Hiddleston reprise the role of God of Mischief, and "WandaVision" with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris will start streaming in spring 2021.

"What If...?", the first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent is also scheduled to arrive in summer of 2021.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates