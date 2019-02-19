Marvel's 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Punisher' cancelled by Netflix

hollywood

Netflix has cancelled two Marvel superhero series Jessica Jones and The Punisher hinting at the end of its licensing partnership with Disney-owned Marvel

Jessica Jones and The Punisher. Pictures/Instagram

The announcement that the shows were cancelled comes after the streaming giant ended its other Marvel series - Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Netflix said in a statement, "Marvel's The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and the exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come."



"In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel's Jessica Jones. We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognised by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning," the statement further read.



The decision comes as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service, Disney+ later this year. Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb also published a letter to fans shortly after the news broke, "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters, but you know Marvel better than that," he said.



