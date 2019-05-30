Marwan Kenzari joins Charlize Theron's The Old Guard
Marwan Kenzari, who currently plays the villainous Jafar in the Disney film Aladdin, joins Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in the project.
Los Angeles: Aladdin breakout Marwan Kenzari has boarded the cast of Netflix's action film "The Old Guard". The 36-year-old actor, who currently plays the villainous Jafar in the Disney film "Aladdin", joins Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in the project.
The film is based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "The Old Guard" focuses on a small group of immortal soldiers who have been working as mercenaries for centuries. But the group, led by a woman named Andy (Theron), get a shock when they find a new immortal woman, not long after they discover an evil group has video evidence of their immortality.
Kenzari will play a man who was once a Moor warrior. Gina Prince-Bythewood is writing and directing the project with Theron also attached as a producer through her company Denver and Delilah, alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.
