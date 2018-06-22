Mary J. Blige divorced

The marriage crumbled under allegations of infidelity against Isaacs. The couple in March came to an agreement on a settlement, but were still at odds over how to split their assets until now

Mary J. Blige

Actress Mary J. Blige's divorce from Martin Isaacs has been finalised. A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday signed off on the split, putting an end to the marriage that began in 2003, reports tmz.com.

The marriage crumbled under allegations of infidelity against Isaacs. The couple in March came to an agreement on a settlement, but were still at odds over how to split their assets until now. The terms of the divorce remain confidential. It is unclear whether or not Martin received his request of $130,000 a month in spousal support. They do not have any child together.

