Mary Kom and Gaurav Bidhuri enter finals

Mary Kom

New Delhi: Six-time World Championships gold medallist MC Mary Kom and former World Championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri on Saturday staved off tough challenges in their respective weight categories to make the finals of President’s Cup in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

India's other star pugilist Bidhuri (56kg) also laboured to a tough 3-2 win over Philippines' Ogayre Junmilardo.

