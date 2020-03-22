Mary Kom breaches self- isolation

Amid panic over a possibility of community transmission of Coronavirus, it has now come to the fore that ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom broke the 14- day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation ( WHO) and the governments across the world Mary Kom, who had competed in the Asia- Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, had returned home on March 13 and was supposed to be in self- isolation for a minimum of 14 days.

However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In one of the four pictures tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the President of India, Mary Kom can be seen with other Members of Parliament.

"President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning," read the caption of the photographs. On the same day, BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in contact with infected Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, was also at the President's house.

Boxing coach Santiago Nieva told IANS on Friday that the members of the Indian boxing contingent, who participated in Jordan, are all under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"We had planned for 10 days but now it is 14 days. So after 10 days I am working on a training programme which I will send them. After this period they can start on that. If this is not solved within two weeks then we will have to continue like this as best as we can," Nieva said.

