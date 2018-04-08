Mary Kom enters 21 Commonwealth Games semifinals

Apr 08, 2018, 04:22 IST | IANS

The five-time world champion dominated her 18-year-old opponent throughout the one-sided quarter-final to claim a unanimous 5-0 verdict at the Oxenford Boxing studios

Mary Kom
Mary Kom

Veteran Indian star M.C. Mary Kom entered the semi-finals of the women's 48 kilogram boxing competition at the 21 Commonwealth Games with a convincing victory over Megan Gordon of Scotland here on Sunday.

The five-time world champion dominated her 18-year-old opponent throughout the one-sided quarter-final to claim a unanimous 5-0 verdict at the Oxenford Boxing studios. Her entry into the last four stage confirms a bronze medal for Mary Kom. Although she has world titles and an Olympic bronze in her trophy cabinet, Mary was yet to win a medal at the CWG until this year's edition.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

mary komsports news
Go to top