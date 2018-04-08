Mary Kom enters 21 Commonwealth Games semifinals

The five-time world champion dominated her 18-year-old opponent throughout the one-sided quarter-final to claim a unanimous 5-0 verdict at the Oxenford Boxing studios



Veteran Indian star M.C. Mary Kom entered the semi-finals of the women's 48 kilogram boxing competition at the 21 Commonwealth Games with a convincing victory over Megan Gordon of Scotland here on Sunday.

The five-time world champion dominated her 18-year-old opponent throughout the one-sided quarter-final to claim a unanimous 5-0 verdict at the Oxenford Boxing studios. Her entry into the last four stage confirms a bronze medal for Mary Kom. Although she has world titles and an Olympic bronze in her trophy cabinet, Mary was yet to win a medal at the CWG until this year's edition.

