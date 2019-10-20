Mary Kom: I'm not scared of Nikhat Zareen

New Delhi: "I am not scared to face Nikhat Zareen," avowed celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, saying it would just be a "formality" to beat her in the trials for the Olympic qualifiers. Mary Kom (51kg) found herself embroiled in a controversy with Zareen demanding a trial bout against her before the Indian squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers is decided.

This was after the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) stated that it intends to pick six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) for the event in China on the back of her recent bronze medal winning performance at the World Championships in Russia.

'I can just perform'

"The decision has been taken by BFI. I can't change the rule. I can just perform. Whatever they decide, I will go with that. I'm not scared to face her, I am fine with the trials," said Mary Kom. "I have defeated her many times since SAF Games but she keeps challenging me. I mean, what is the point? It is just a formality. BFI also knows who can win a medal at Olympics." Mary Kom said "people are jealous of me".



MC Mary Kom

Prove yourself: Mary

"It has happened with me in the past also. Perform on the ring, that is the real thing. BFI sends us for exposure trips so comeback with a gold, prove yourself," she said. "I am not against her. She might be good in future, let her have the experience and focus on preparation for the highest level. I have been fighting for last the 20 years. To challenge is easy, but to perform is difficult."

'Bindra has no business to interfere'

The celebrated MC Mary Kom on Saturday said boxing is not Abhinav Bindra's "business to interfere", expressing her displeasure at the Olympic champion's backing of Nikhat Zareen's demand for a trial bout against her. On Thursday, Bindra backed Zareen's demand for a trial bout against the six-time world champion before India's squad for next year's Olympic Qualifiers is decided. That did not go well with Mary Kom, who is also an Olympic bronze medallist. "Bindra is an Olympic gold medallist, but I have multiple golds at World Championships too. This is not his business, to involve in boxing, to interfere. I don't talk about shooting, so it is better for him to stay quiet on boxing. He doesn't know the exact rules," she said.

