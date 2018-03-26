Mary Kom receives unusual welcome in Australia

Five-time World champion boxer Mary Kom, who bagged a place in the boxing contingent for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast



Mary Kom

Five-time World champion boxer Mary Kom, who bagged a place in the boxing contingent for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after a string of commendable achievements recently, got an unusual welcome as she set foot on Australian soil yesterday.

The ace pugilist tweeted a video (screenshot above) of herself on a street in Canberra with a kangaroo in front of her. "A Kangaroo welcomes me at Canberra, Australia #CWG2018," Mary Kom caption her post.

As Kangaroo welcome me at Canberra, Australia #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/xBsoiaIjxf — Mary Kom (@MangteC) March 25, 2018

