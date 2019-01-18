Mary Kom still awaits Olympic glory

other-sports

Elusive Olympic gold haunts world champion boxer and brand ambassador of Mumbai Marathon, Mary Kom

Mumbai Marathon brand ambassador boxer MC Mary Kom during a media briefing at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh yesterday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A 48-kg frame is slight, especially when you carry the weight of expectations of one billion people-strong nation. 'Magnificent Mary' though has made light of that burden. The six-time world champion boxer from Manipur, the face of Sunday's Tata Mumbai Marathon, entered the press centre at Azad Maidan yesterday to spontaneous applause, a reception not often seen even for the most illustrious names that have been brand ambassadors for the event through the years.

Hungry for more

"I still dream. I have so many medals — Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth but there is one elusive medal — the Olympic gold. I dream about it and I am hungry for it," said a smiling MC Mary Kom, who will be competing at next year's Tokyo Olympics in the 51-kg category (there is no 48-kg category at the Games). "For this, I need to train with the junior boys, who are stronger than me. I have to begin and fit that into my training schedule," she said. Speaking about boys, the boxer spoke about her three sons (twins Khupneivar and Rechungvar, 11and Prince, five), who are a handful.

Mum Mary

"My twins are always fighting; they get scared of me for a second but then it's back to normal. I have to be careful not to take sides when they fight and ensure that justice is done," she said. Mary Kom said she must try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics first and then "try to win that gold. I want to win for the country. This is not just individual achievements. People tell me, why do you want to fight for Olympic gold? If you lose it will be an embarrassment. Izzat ka sawaal hai. [question of your honour] I ask them, what embarrassment? I want to win for India; I am nothing without the love and support of my countrymen. To whatever God you pray, Hindu, Christian, Sikh… you all are Indian and your prayers are enough for me," she signed off.

