Mary Kom's lifeline is her husband Onler

Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom posted this picture with her husband Onler on Instagram on Saturday and wrote: "You're not just my husband @onler_kom, because you are also my best friend, my critic, my cheerleader, my chef, my personal chauffeur, my life advisor, and so much more. In you I have truly found my everything! #blessing #godslove #thankyou #husbandandwife."

Mary Kom, is an Indian Olympic boxer hailing from Manipur. She is a five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. Nicknamed Magnificent Mary, she is the only Indian woman boxer to have qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics, competing in the flyweight (51 kg) category and winning the bronze medal. She has also been ranked as No. 4 AIBA World Women's Ranking Flyweight category. Mary Kom became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea, and is the first Indian Woman Boxer to win Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Her life and her journey has been picturised on the big screen as well with the movie titled May Kom. Priyanka Chopra played Mary Kom in the film, which went on to become a hit at the box office.

