Maryam again targets Imran Khan, says Pakistan PM "cannot tolerate a small protest"
Her comments came as hundreds of Pakistan People Party (PPP) workers and police clashed in Islamabad as party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to a fake accounts case
Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the "man who paralysed" Islamabad for four months "cannot tolerate a small protest".
Her comments came as hundreds of Pakistan People Party (PPP) workers and police clashed in Islamabad as party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to a fake accounts case.
Police used water cannons to disperse the PPP workers and stop them from moving towards the NAB headquarters. There was a scuffle between PPP workers at police at Islamabad's D-Chowk. Police baton-charged workers at several places and made some arrests, media reports said.
Responding to the incident, Maryam, now a Vice President of the PML-N, condemned the attack on the PPP workers.
"The person who attacked Parliament, PM House, PTV and paralysed Islamabad for four months could not tolerate a small protest because he is scared," Maryam tweeted in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Khan.
Ù¾Ø§Ø±ÙÛÙ ÙÙ¹ Ø ÙØ²ÛØ±Ø§Ø¹Ø¸Ù Ú¾Ø§ÙØ³ Ø§ÙØ± Ù¾Û Ù¹Û ÙÛ Ù¾Ø± ØÙ ÙÛ Ú©Ø±Ú©Û Ø¯Ø§Ø±Ø§ÙØÚ©ÙÙ Øª Ú©Ù ÚØ§Ø± Ù Ø§Û ØªÚ© Ù ÙÙÙØ¬ Ø±Ú©Ú¾ÙÛ ÙØ§ÙØ§ Ø¯Ú¾Ø±ÙØ§ Ú¯Ø±Ø¯— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 29, 2019
Ø§ÛÚ© Ø¯Ù Ú©Û ÙÛØ¦Û ÚÚ¾ÙÙ¹Ø§ Ø³Ø§ Ø§ØØªØ¬Ø§Ø¬ Ø¨Ø±Ø¯Ø§Ø´Øª ÙÛÛÚº Ú©Ø± Ø³Ú©Ø§ Ú©ÛÙÙÚ©Û ÚØ±ØªØ§ ÛÛ ÙØ§Ø ÚÙØ± Ø¯Ø±ÙØ§Ø²Û Ø³Û Ø¢ÛØ§ ÛÛ! 10 Ù Ø§Û Ù ÛÚº ÛÛ ØØ§Ù ÛÙ Ú¯ÛØ§ ÙÙÙ¹ ÚÙØ±ÙÚº Ú©Ø§!
PPP Ú©Û Ø³ÛØ§Ø³Û Ú©Ø§Ø±Ú©ÙÙÚº Ù¾Ø± ØªØ´Ø¯Ø¯ ÙØ§Ø¨Ù Ù Ø²Ù Øª ÛÛ Û
In 2016, Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held anti-government demonstrations daily in Islamabad, demanding the resignation of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif of PML-N over corruption charges.
Maryam, the daughter of Sharif, also claimed Khan was "afraid" of protests and termed the treatment of the PPP workers as "torture".
On Tuesday, Maryam criticised Khan, saying that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not give respect to his Pakistani counterpart and did not take his call in February when tensions between the two nations escalated after their air forces were engaged in aerial combat.
On May 20, Bilawal hosted an Iftar for Maryam and her party members, which sought to project a united Opposition front against the ruling Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf led by Khan.
(With inputs from PTI)
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Did the accused remove her suicide note, ask family
- Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Make central anti-ragging law more stringent, says state
- Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat
- Mumbai: New animal rescue centre at Shilphata to ease SGNP's load
- Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement
- With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa
- Filmy terrorists infiltrate Vasai, nabbed by alert former BSF jawan
- Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points
- Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested
- 4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school
- Divya Spandana: From South actress to Rahul Gandhi's social media guru
- Mumbai gyms where Bollywood stars go to get a toned and fab body
- The village no woman wants to get married into!
- India's first Four-Wheeler Auto Rickshaw Comes to Mumbai
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
India demolishes PM Abbasi's 'human rights' argument at UN, says Pakistan is now 'terroristan'