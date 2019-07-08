Maryam Nawaz demands Imran Khan's resignation

international

But on Sunday, Malik rejected Maryam's allegations, saying that Sharif was convicted on the basis of evidence

Maryam Nawaz. pic/AFP

Islamabad: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has demanded the resignation of the country's incumbent leader Imran Khan, the media reported on Monday.

Addressing Khan in her speech in a post-midnight rally on Sunday in Mandi Bahauddin, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, said: "Give your resignation. Go home," reports Dawn news.

Maryam also said that keeping her father Sharif in jail will be a crime now, following Saturday's "evidence" alleging that his sentencing had been given under "immense pressure from hidden hands", a claim rejected on Sunday by the presiding judge, Arshad Malik.

In her address, which was held on Jail Road, she claimed that Nawaz "will be released, and will become prime minister once more - but this time more powerful than ever before".

At a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Maryam said that the entire judicial process regarding the trial that led to her father being convicted and sentenced to prison was severely compromised.

She also played a secretly recorded video that she claimed featured a conversation between Nasir Butt, a man she described as a loyal fan of Sharif, and Malik, who had in December last year sentenced Sharif to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and acquitted him in the Flagship Investment case.

But on Sunday, Malik rejected Maryam's allegations, saying that Sharif was convicted on the basis of evidence.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates