Maryam Nawaz denied permission to travel abroad

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Islamabad: The Imran Khan government has decided not to allow Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to travel abroad and rejected her application.

"The rules concerning placement of the name of persons on Exit Control List [ECL] do not allow the government to entertain her application to remove her name from the no-fly list," said Babar Awan, senior lawyer and aide to the prime minister while talking to Dawn on Sunday.

Headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, the subcommittee of the federal cabinet that deals with ECL cases rejected her plea, as she had sought the facility for flying to London to look after her ailing father who is currently undergoing medical treatment, Awan said.

Referring to the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Rules, 2010, the Prime Minister's aide on legal affairs said that even if a person has valid travel documents to proceed to any destination outside Pakistan, the government can stop them from leaving the country for being involved in corruption and loss to government funds.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever