Maryam Nawaz's remand period extended by 7 days

Islamabad: An accountability court has extended for seven days the remand period of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who has been in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) custody since August 8.

Maryam Nawaz, who is detained at the daycare centre of NAB Headquarters in Lahore in connection with Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, was presented in the court of Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan amid heightened security on Wednesday, along with one of her cousins, Yousuf Abbas, who is also one of the accused, reports The Express Tribune.

Maryam Nawaz is accused of not being able to explain the shares of the sugar mill which is worth millions.

NAB investigation officer (IO) told the court that Maryam, her mother Kulsoom Nawaz, grandfather Mian Sharif, brother Hussain Nawaz and some other members of Sharif family were members of the company's board of directors.

He said the PML-N Vice President also acted as the CSM's Chief Executive Officer in 2004. The company, he said, also took loans from various companies.

"NAB has summoned record of the loans from all these companies as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). As NAB will interrogate the accused in the light of SBP report, it is requested that there remand period may be extended," he said.

Opposing NAB's request, Maryam Nawaz's counsel said the Bureau's report was contrary to facts. However, after hearing the argument, the judge extended Maryam's remand period.

