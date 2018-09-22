Maryland woman kills self after shooting three dead

international

Crime scene tape flutters in the wind in front of the Rite Aid Distribution Center, where the shooting occurred.

A woman opened fire with a handgun on Thursday at the warehouse where she worked in the eastern US state of Maryland, killing three people and wounding another three in the country's latest mass shooting, police said.

The suspect -- identified as Snochia Moseley, 26 -- died after shooting herself in the head, said Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler. Gahler said Moseley was a temporary employee at the distribution centre for the Rite Aid drugstore chain in Aberdeen, Maryland.

"We do not have a motive for this senseless crime," he said, but terrorism did not appear likely. The sheriff said the three wounded victims were hospitalized and were expected to survive. Gahler said Moseley lived in Baltimore County and the handgun she used in the attack, a 9mm Glock, was registered under her name. He said she was armed with the single handgun and several magazines.

