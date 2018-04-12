Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi to marry rapper SlowCheeta

SlowCheeta, who has already tattooed her name on his arm, proposed to Shweta on stage during a play. The couple will get married in June

Masaan (2015) actor Shweta Tripathi weds actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta on June 29. Love blossomed when they found themselves seated next to each other on an early morning New Delhi-Mumbai flight. They thought they would catch up on sleep but could not stop talking to each other. Shweta is five years older to Chaitnya.

SlowCheeta, who has already tattooed her name on his arm, proposed to Shweta on stage during a play. His latest song is Kripya Dhaan De from the upcoming film, High Jack.

Shweta Tripathi has overwhelmed everyone by all characters that she has played in all her films be it in Haraamkhor, Masaan. A lot of directors have been approaching her for various projects. The actress was approached for Kangana Ranaut's Mani Karnika to play the role Kashi Bai's in the film. She will also be part of Farhan Akhtar's we-series Mirazpur alongside Ali Fazal.

