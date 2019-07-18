Masaba Gupta looks hot in red!

famous-personalities

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a few pictures and she looks stunning in her new colour 'red'

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta's latest post on Instagram is super hot! The exotic beauty took to a social media website, Instagram to share a few pictures of her and it will leave you awe struck. Check out the post below!

Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in her latest post on Instagram where she poses boldly in a cherry red lipstick and a floral top. She completed her look with golden hoop ear rings and red nail paint highliting the 'red' in her look.

Masaba Gupta is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. Her shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. Masaba Gupta also claims that most of her sales around 60 per cent happen through WhatsApp. She specializes in styling women in ethnic wear using various fabrics like silk, chiffon and cotton blending with rich embroidery work.

Recently, House of Masaba, has made a mark in the fashion industry in a short span of time. The label leads in the spaces of resort wear and destination wedding wear and has been exponentially growing in India and international circuits. So far, it has 11 EBO stores in India and retail footprint in the UK, US and Dubai.

"After being in the business of fashion for 10 years, it was the right time to bring on board institutional investors. I believe that the brand has immense scalability, both domestically and internationally. The idea was to partner with entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses in the country. - Masaba Gupta, Creative Director and Founder, House of Masaba.

"We have grown bootstrapped from 3 to 11 stores in the last 3 years. This round would enable us to continue this growth momentum, quadruple our production capacity, strengthen our team and expand our retail footprint across the country," said Sagar Chhabra, CEO, House of Masaba.

