Masaba Gupta on Wendell Rodricks' death: Cant get myself to say goodbye

Acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta was taken aback with the death of Wendell Rodricks. She took to Instagram to pay tribute in heartfelt posts.

Masaba wrote, "What do I even say ? Lost a ‘proud-dad’ & my dear Sir. Can’t get myself to say goodbye in person today so will save that for another time when I see you on the other side."

She shared several pictures with him.

Ace designer Sabyasachi also wrote on his Instagram account on a black plate. "Rest in peace, Wendell Rodricks. It's a sad day for Indian fashion."

