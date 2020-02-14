Search

Masaba Gupta on Wendell Rodricks' death: Cant get myself to say goodbye

Published: Feb 14, 2020, 10:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta was taken aback with the death of Wendell Rodricks. She took to Instagram to pay tribute in heartfelt posts.

Masaba wrote, "What do I even say ? Lost a ‘proud-dad’ & my dear Sir. Can’t get myself to say goodbye in person today so will save that for another time when I see you on the other side."

She shared several pictures with him.

Ace designer Sabyasachi also wrote on his Instagram account on a black plate. "Rest in peace, Wendell Rodricks. It's a sad day for Indian fashion."

 
 
 
