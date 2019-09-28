Masaba Gupta oozes oomph in this sexy LBD
Masaba Gupta took to social media platform, Instagram to post a picture of her self in a stunning black outfit leaving her followers amazed
Mumbai based fashion designer, Masaba Gupta is now the talk of the town for her vibrant and quirky designs. Masaba Gupta's work beautifully blends traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. Recently, the designer took to social media platform, Instagram to post a picture of her self in a sultry yet chick black outfit and we must say she totally slays the Lil black dress look. Check out the post below!
The exotic beauty opted for a tight mini black corset dress paired with a classy crop jacket. She completed her look with dainty earrings and minimal makeup. Masaba Gupta took to social media to share this picture on Instagram with a caption, 'Off to the @the_economic_times game changers Awards. Mums crop jacket & a rather tight blazer dress @darshanaasanjanaajewellers #shotoniphone11promax #apple' (sic).
“I have achieved what I have,without changing who I am” - such a powerful quote from the panel discussion this evening at the Economic Times,Game changer awards. I feel privileged & honored as an entrepreneur for the acknowledgment.But I feel a sense of pride for the fact that I have run @houseofmasaba the same way I started it..with an ability to be childlike,have some fun...be naive,vulnerable and brave all at once & empower a team of a 150+ soldiers & try and make sure they are heard at every step of the way. Ofcourse I’ve lost my way and lost touch with myself at many points in this decade long career,but the idea is to always turn to the fearless but slightly foolish child inside. You raised me well I think @neena_gupta ð #economictimes #masaba
Masaba Gupta is a Mumbai based fashion designer and her stunning bold style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards.
House of Masaba has made a mark in the fashion industry in a short span of time. The label leads in the spaces of resort wear and destination wedding wear and has been exponentially growing in India and international circuits. So far, it has 11 EBO stores in India and retail footprint in the UK, US and Dubai. "After being in the business of fashion for 10 years, it was the right time to bring on board institutional investors. I believe that the brand has immense scalability, both domestically and internationally. The idea was to partner with entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses in the country. - Masaba Gupta, Creative Director and Founder, House of Masaba. "We have grown bootstrapped from 3 to 11 stores in the last 3 years. This round would enable us to continue this growth momentum, quadruple our production capacity, strengthen our team and expand our retail footprint across the country," said Sagar Chhabra, CEO, House of Masaba.
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta attended friend and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's 34th birthday in Juhu, Mumbai. The fashionista looked gorgeous an all-white ensemble that had a thigh-high slit. She complimented it with white danglers
The Kapoor sisters and Masaba Gupta go way back to when the designer was 11 years old and attended kathak classes with the two. But she seems to share a different dynamic with them. Masaba Gupta crowned Sonam as her first muse, who occasionally asks her 'inappropriate questions' about her love life.
If you've been following Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor or designer Masaba Gupta, you would be aware of the deep ties they share, evident by the countless videos the ladies seem to be sharing every weekend, of them chilling together and having the ideal girl time
So, in a recent session, Masaba Gupta did on Instagram, it wasn't a surprise that many people were asking her about her friendship with the stylish Kapoor sisters, besides generic questions like the meaning of her name. Masaba means "princess" in Swahili
Masaba Gupta says that designer Rhea Kapoor was the person who pulled her out of a 'near creative meltdown in 2016' and continues to do so. The girls are close and seem to be living life to the fullest in each other's company
Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta attended the birthday bash of close friend and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in Juhu. We have pictures. All pictures/Yogen Shah
