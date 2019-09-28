Masaba Gupta oozes oomph in this sexy LBD

Mumbai based fashion designer, Masaba Gupta is now the talk of the town for her vibrant and quirky designs. Masaba Gupta's work beautifully blends traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. Recently, the designer took to social media platform, Instagram to post a picture of her self in a sultry yet chick black outfit and we must say she totally slays the Lil black dress look. Check out the post below!

The exotic beauty opted for a tight mini black corset dress paired with a classy crop jacket. She completed her look with dainty earrings and minimal makeup. Masaba Gupta took to social media to share this picture on Instagram with a caption, 'Off to the @the_economic_times game changers Awards. Mums crop jacket & a rather tight blazer dress @darshanaasanjanaajewellers #shotoniphone11promax #apple' (sic).

Masaba Gupta is a Mumbai based fashion designer and her stunning bold style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards.

House of Masaba has made a mark in the fashion industry in a short span of time. The label leads in the spaces of resort wear and destination wedding wear and has been exponentially growing in India and international circuits. So far, it has 11 EBO stores in India and retail footprint in the UK, US and Dubai. "After being in the business of fashion for 10 years, it was the right time to bring on board institutional investors. I believe that the brand has immense scalability, both domestically and internationally. The idea was to partner with entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses in the country. - Masaba Gupta, Creative Director and Founder, House of Masaba. "We have grown bootstrapped from 3 to 11 stores in the last 3 years. This round would enable us to continue this growth momentum, quadruple our production capacity, strengthen our team and expand our retail footprint across the country," said Sagar Chhabra, CEO, House of Masaba.

