Masaba Gupta all set to make her acting debut; shares a teaser featuring Lana Condor

Fashion maven Masaba Gupta is a celebrated designer who has changed the style game time and again. But the lady has many more reasons to be admired, her bold personality is one of them. Not shying away from speaking her mind, Masaba has been quite savage with her detractors on social media. From dressing up some of the biggest actresses in Bollywood, to featuring on the Forbes cover achievers under 30, Masaba has been the only Indian personality to interview the star cast of The Crown. With so many milestones on the professional front, now Masaba is all set to make her acting debut with a show on Netflix.

The designer shared the teaser on her social media announcing her debut that featured Lana Condor - To All The Boys I've Loved Before Fame who welcomed the designer to the platform. The teaser also shows the teenage actress visiting Masaba's store and adorning some ensembles featuring the quintessential Masaba print. We are are excited to watch Masaba's journey unfold on screen.

