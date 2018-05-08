Masaba Gupta: Sonam Kapoor's ability to stick up for people who matter is magical

Masaba Gupta on Monday morning posted a black and white photograph of Sonam Kapoor from her own wedding four years ago



Gen-next designer Masaba Gupta, a dear friend of bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor, says the actress' ability to stick up for people who matter is magical. Masaba on Monday morning posted a black and white photograph of Sonam from her own wedding four years ago. "You will be married tomorrow and I just want to say that in the last 18 years that I've known you, you have been the most compassionate woman I've known. Your ability to stick up for people who matter and always shower love and warmth on those you love...Even from afar is magical," Masaba, wrote alongside the image.

"I don't think I will ever forget 2009, when I started my label and you called me at 7 a.m. just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support and we hadn't even spoken for years," she added. The designer, 29, added that Bollywood can change people, but the "Aisha" star has chosen to be who she wants to be. "The industry you are in can turn even the best of people, but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be, hold your ground and still do great work," Masaba added.

She said the Sonam Kapoor has made everyone an integral part of her wedding celebrations with long-time beau Anand Ahuja. "Thank you for being my lucky charm and showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful and being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing," Masaba added. Sonam's wedding revelry commenced on Sunday with a mehendi ceremony, which was attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress will be tying the knot with Anand on Tuesday.

