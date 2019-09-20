Masaba Gupta's funny post on mom Neena Gupta's outfit will leave you in splits

Masaba Gupta, the Mumbai based fashion designer is making headlines for her creative and vibrant designs. Her work beautifully blends traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. Recently, Masaba Gupta took to social media platform, Instagram to post a picture of her mother, Neena Gupta dressed for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 took place on September 18 in Mumbai. Check out the post below!

Masaba Gupta shared this post with a quirky caption that made her followers smile. She wrote, 'Mujhe gown nahin chahiye or heels ka shauk toh hai hi nahin' - Neenaji for the IIFA Awards this evening in a custom @houseofmasaba neon cold shoulder with some sneakers she found | by @birdhichand' (sic). Neena Gupta opted for a lime green one-shoulder dress by House Of Masaba and completed her look with funky gold sneakers.

It was a special year for IIFA since it completed 20 years and took place on home ground for the very first time at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. The event was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana along with brother Aparshakti Khurana. IIFA 2019 was a star-studded event and witnessed the presence of a number of Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Genelia D'Souza with husband Riteish Deshmukh and many others.

Also Read: After 'Nimbu Paani' dress, what's with Masaba Gupta's banana post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates