Masaba Gupta's funny post on mom Neena Gupta's outfit will leave you in splits
In a recent post on Instagram, Masaba Gupta takes a funny dig at her mom, Neena Gupta's IIFA 2019 look and we must say it is hilarious!
Masaba Gupta, the Mumbai based fashion designer is making headlines for her creative and vibrant designs. Her work beautifully blends traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. Recently, Masaba Gupta took to social media platform, Instagram to post a picture of her mother, Neena Gupta dressed for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 took place on September 18 in Mumbai. Check out the post below!
Masaba Gupta shared this post with a quirky caption that made her followers smile. She wrote, 'Mujhe gown nahin chahiye or heels ka shauk toh hai hi nahin' - Neenaji for the IIFA Awards this evening in a custom @houseofmasaba neon cold shoulder with some sneakers she found | by @birdhichand' (sic). Neena Gupta opted for a lime green one-shoulder dress by House Of Masaba and completed her look with funky gold sneakers.
It was a special year for IIFA since it completed 20 years and took place on home ground for the very first time at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. The event was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana along with brother Aparshakti Khurana. IIFA 2019 was a star-studded event and witnessed the presence of a number of Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Genelia D'Souza with husband Riteish Deshmukh and many others.
-
Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta's Instagram is filled with breathtaking pictures from her exotic vacations to her latest collection and much more. But there's much more to Masaba. Recently, the 30-year-old ace designer shared a throwback picture from her childhood and it was one of the cutest posts ever shared by her.
-
Masaba Gupta shared this aww-dorable picture of herself with her fans and followers. While sharing the pic, Masaba wrote: I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance...!
-
Masaba Gupta has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. Giving a sneak-peek into her childhood, Masaba shared this picture where she is seen feeding a piece of cake to one of her friends on her birthday. Masaba captions this one: I've had this 'eat that cake, b***h' look on my face since I was a child, clearly. Also Hi first friend. I miss the braided hair. Must do it again.
-
Masaba Gupta, who is the daughter of former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and Indian actress Neena Gupta, shared this beautiful mother-daughter picture on the occasion of her mom Neena's birthday. In the pic, a cute Masaba is seen looking into her mother eye as they set major mother-daughter goals.
-
In the pic, Masaba Gupta is seen wearing a cute red dress as she sports a cute look with her curly hair as a child. While sharing the pic, Masaba wrote: Pre-poop portrait. HUGE fan of baby me.
-
As a child at age 8, Masaba Gupta wanted to be a tennis player. However, she dropped the idea when she turned 16. In this pic, Masaba is seen brooming the floor as a child sporting a red t-shirt and a blue trouser. Masaba captions this one: I have a feeling I twerked, mid-jhaadu..as a child!
-
In this pic, Masaba Gupta looks adorable in a blue full-sleeve dress as she smiles for the camera. While sharing this pic, Masaba wrote: I look like those kids who throw in a cute, inviting smile & then bite you when you come close and/or throw the toy truck at you to blind you in one eye. Aahahahahahhahahhaahha!
-
Masaba Gupta's journey to date has not been an easy one. She was raised by a single mother as her parents never got married.
In pic: A cute Masaba Gupta gets playful as a child as she hides her face with her hands.
-
While sharing this picture, Masaba Gupta shows her angry 'child' behaviour as she captions the pic: While Soni aunty & Ila aunty look chic..I, of course, was about to lose my temper as a baby, on a box that didn’t open my way, while drowning in my own cheeks.
-
On the occasion of her close friend Alia Bhatt's birthday, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a throwback picture where she is seen bonding with her friends over food as a child. In the pic, Masaba is caught in a candid moment as her friends binge on treats. Masaba captioned this one: Happy Happy Birthday, Aloo! This photo is proof that I'm the awkward, slightly off-center one & you are the happy, happier, happiest child there ever was. Here’s a trip down memory lane.
-
While sharing this picture with her fans and followers, Masaba Gupta showed everyone her cheeky side and wrote: Just got reminded by a friend, that Drake & I are actually brothers. #champagnepoppy *waiting for everyone to get their knickers in a knot thinking I spelt that wrong.
-
While sharing this adorable picture of herself in her Afro hair, Masaba writes: Life was better as a kid with an Afro with 0 f***s to give that looked so stoned that people approached me with caution. Need to do a version of this ASAP. Watch this space for more I guess
-
In the pic, a kid Masaba Gupta looks on cluelessly as she poses for the camera while playing with a teddy bear. While sharing the pic, Masaba captioned it: The morning after look.
-
Since childhood, Masaba Gupta's life has been surrounded by family and friends. Over the years, these have been an integral and inseparable part of her life. While posing for a sweet picture with her friend Shaheen Bhatt, Masaba shared a leaf out of her childhood and wrote: Look what I found Shaheen Bhatt! Please note my dress. I was born a couturier.
-
Sharing another 'Throwback Thursday' picture, Masaba Gupta got nostalgic and shared this cute picture of herself with her mom Neena Gupta. In the pic, Masaba Gupta shows traits similar to her mother as she gazes into the camera.
-
In this pic, Masaba Gupta looks adorable as she looks calm and composed while being captured by the lens. Masaba captions this one: Happy moms day!
Recently, celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her childhood and it was one of the cutest things that we came across over her profile. But there's much more to her than being a designer. A glance through her Instagram seems to show us that the 30-year-old Mumbai personality has had a fun-filled childhood. (All Pictures Courtesy/ Instagram Masaba Gupta)
