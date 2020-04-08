Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria recreate their Marjaavaan chemistry

One doesn't have to be told that the Masakali song from Delhi-6 still continues to charm the listeners. 11 years have passed and the melody is still fresh. To recreate such an iconic song isn't easy, but Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria take on the challenge. And do they succeed? Well, we'll let you decide that.

Let's talk about the way the song has been filmed. If the original was shot in the gorgeous old streets of Delhi, this one has been shot in a plush Hotel room with Malhotra and Sutaria's easy chemistry on display. If you liked their chemistry in Marjaavaan, you'd enjoy this one too.

Have a look right here:

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra had even spoken about their experience of filming the song. And now, singers Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar have also spilled the beans. Tulsi said, "Being part of Masakali 2.0 was fun. The song from Delhi-6 holds a special place in my heart. It was very unique and different when it came out back in the day. It had set trends because of its unique poetry that had never been heard before. This recreation by Tanishk Bagchi is shot on Sidharth and Tara so it isn't just an all male version like the original track. The female part has been introduced in this, and it's great to be Tara's voice in this fun number. I hope it will entertain the audience especially during this time of the lockdown and make them party in their homes." (sic)

Sachet also added, "It's an iconic song by Mr. AR Rahman. During the recording I had a flashback of the days when the original song had released and I remember I immediately fell in love with that song then. While recording, the new sections in the song felt very groovy and contemporary, the singing style was quite dependent on the production of the song and I just felt I needed to be very vibrant and dynamic on the mic." (sic)

