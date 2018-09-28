Mashrafe Mortaza: India a far better team, but anything can happen

cricket

Dashing opener Tamim Iqbal is one of the few key players Bangladesh will be missing in the final against India today

Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Thursday had no hesitation in terming India a far better team but said "my Asia Cup was won" when Tamim Iqbal batted with one hand in their tournament opener.

Dashing opener Tamim is one of the few key players Bangladesh will be missing in the final against India today. Besides Tamim, Bangladesh will also miss the services of the seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. To make matters worse for them, Mortaza, who has a broken finger, and Mushfiqur Rahim will be playing injuries.

"Let me be honest, the moment Tamim entered the field against Sri Lanka as the last man to help Mushfiqur score those runs, my Asia Cup was won," Mortaza said at the pre-match press conference.

Bangladesh lost to India in the tournament's final in 2016, four years before that they were defeated by Pakistan in the summit showdown. India comfortably beat their eastern neighbours in the Super Four game in the Asia Cup. "India is a far better team. They are No. 1 in the world. They came here as the favourites, but then you never know, anything can happen. We will have to be mentally strong and fight till the last ball. It's important to keep our emotion in check."

