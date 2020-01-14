Mashrafe Mortaza welcomes BCB's decision of increasing Test match fees

London (UK): Mashrafe Mortaza welcomed Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision of increasing Test match fees saying it might change 'our scenario of Test cricket'.

BCB also made a decision on restructuring player contracts, which would be split into red and white-ball contracts.

"I think it is a really good decision but the better decision was to do the split between red and white-ball players. Those who are playing all three formats should get more salary than the ones who play one or two formats," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.

"Even, the salary should be better for those who give more emphasis to Tests. It might change our scenario of Test cricket. It will certainly raise the players' spirit, giving them more incentive to play Tests," he added.

Bangladesh are currently placed on the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table. They have played two matches so far in the championship and faced a defeat in both of them.

BCB raised the match fees of Bangladesh's centrally contracted player with Test fees increasing to BDT 600,000. For playing in an ODI and T20I, a player will earn BDT 300,000 and BDT 200,000 respectively.

