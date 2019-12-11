'Masi' Mimi Chakraborty shares picture with nephew

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bengali actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty keeps treating her fans with her pictures on Instagram. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her 4-month-old nephew.

She took to Instagram to share a number of pictures with her nephew and wrote, "After a long wait of 4 months finally mineeeeeeeeee. Cannot believe still dibhai that m a masi nd @soumyashree_chakraborty u are mom."

The MP was seen in a candid avatar as she donned a white t-shirt and left her hair open while she was kissing her nephew on his cheek.

Recently, Mimi had posted a few candid pictures of herself as she wore a floral-printed top and accessorised it with big hoops in her ears.

View this post on Instagram Myself justâ âï¸ð» A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onDec 8, 2019 at 10:14am PST

Mimi Chakraborty has caused a stir since she was elected as a Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates