'Masi' Mimi Chakraborty shares picture with nephew
Mimi Chakraborty has caused a stir since she was elected as a Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur.
Bengali actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty keeps treating her fans with her pictures on Instagram. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her 4-month-old nephew.
She took to Instagram to share a number of pictures with her nephew and wrote, "After a long wait of 4 months finally mineeeeeeeeee. Cannot believe still dibhai that m a masi nd @soumyashree_chakraborty u are mom."
The MP was seen in a candid avatar as she donned a white t-shirt and left her hair open while she was kissing her nephew on his cheek.
Recently, Mimi had posted a few candid pictures of herself as she wore a floral-printed top and accessorised it with big hoops in her ears.
View this post on Instagram
Mimi Chakraborty has caused a stir since she was elected as a Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe