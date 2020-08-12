Masks to the rescue

Five of India's leading fashion designers – Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra — have joined the league of Bollywood folk offering a helping hand to those rendered out of work owing to the pandemic. A social awareness campaign, Behind the Mask, will see them support craftsmen for a five-part Discovery Plus series. Apart from giving viewers a peek into their lives during the lockdown, the series will see them create prototypes of masks using elements from Indian art and culture.

Speaking about the project, Malhotra says, "I went down memory lane and revisited the 30 years I've spent in costume-designing in films. The theme of this mask hence hinges on Bollywood movies. The profits will go to charity." Gupta promises that his collection will reflect India's rich cultural heritage. "To combine the incredibly delicate techniques of the pattachitra style of painting with a wearable, protective mask has been satisfying. The project has been filmed at home with minimal access to equipment."



Anita Dongre

Mishra's collection will reflect the changes he has noticed in his life, amid the lockdown. "As I'd pleasantly idle with my daughter amid work calls, I realised life is simpler than we consider it. I observed the privileges [I've been afforded]."

