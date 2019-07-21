Mason strike earns Manchester United win over Inter

football

Solskjaer praises Mason Greenwood for his performance against Inter Milan

Representational image

Singapore: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised striker Mason Greenwood after the 17-year-old came off the bench to score a brilliant winning goal in a 1-0 friendly victory Saturday over Inter Milan.

"He's learning everyday, training with the first team and he's been with us for the last few months. He has grown in confidence and stature," Solskjaer told reporters after United secured a third straight pre-season triumph without conceding a goal.

"As I have said before, when you have a player who performs, it's difficult to keep him out."

The Premier League side dominated from start to finish.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates