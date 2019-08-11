Masood Azhar resurfaces, says think tank Aurora Intel

international

According to the think tank, Aurora Intel is the latest message from Masood Azhar to his followers, who is apparently alive despite the rumours of his death and the funerals held in Karachi in absentia for him

Masood Azhar

Rome: 'Epistle by your servant, Assalam-u-Alaikum, Peace be upon you, May Allah bless the "people of Kashmir". Give them the strength, strength, and dominance. Give them victory, protection, and independence. And the mujahideen ... with their stormy attacks ... have approached near to their destination. Due to the fear, the ant grew wings and the jackal is on its way to the city. The Modi government has admitted his humiliation and defeat by revoking the special status of Kashmir .. and he has threw an ax on his foot... One chapter of Ghazwa-e-Hind and of Jihad Kashmir has been completed. Alhumdulillah the Mujahideen of Kashmir got victory in Kashmir. Now the next chapter begins. .. Vast, sublime and victorious .. it just needs some air, Kashmiris need to get out [of their homes]... Then the enemy will beg for peace and negotiation. Modi, the pet bully of the rich polytheists, thinks that if the special status of Kashmir is over, Hindu capitalists like "Ambani" & "Mittal" and "Jindal" will buy whole Kashmir...and then they will earn money through tourism and forbidden acts, while Kashmiri Muslims will lose their existence....Modi !! This is a dream..that will never be fulfilled..look a little towards your West..red can be seen, the red... Allah-u-Akbar! Wasalam.. Servant .. Allah is the Messenger of Allah [Islamic Shahada]'

Also Read: Twitter user claims Masood Azhar in Pakistan hospital where a blast occurred

According to the think tank, Aurora Intel is the latest message from Masood Azhar to his followers, who is apparently alive despite the rumours of his death and the funerals held in Karachi in absentia for him. Pakistan is keeping him underground and preventing him from giving speeches in mosques or releasing audiotapes since the day of his designation by the United Nations as an international terrorist. Faran Jeffrey from Aurora Intel wrote that the authenticity of this message could not be verified but seems to be proven and seems to echo the words of Imran Khan commenting on the scrapping of Article 370: "With an approach of this nature, incidents like Pulwama are bound to happen again. I can already predict this will happen"

Also Read: Pakistan issues order to freeze assets of JeM chief Azhar, impose travel ban

Wajid Shamsul Hasan, the former High Commissioner for Pakistan said: "It is very difficult to de-escalate the present situation. Especially if you look at Imran Khan's statement in Washington that there are 32-40 thousand Jihadi itching to intervene. So the situation is likely to explode in a few months time, or earlier than that. This will be a war that no one will win, and the implications will be global".

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Bringing political discourse to Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates