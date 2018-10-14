Mass rally against Sabarimala verdict; Trupti Desai to visit

national

Though the government has not reacted to Desai's planned trip, it has evoked sharp reactions from Ayyappa devotees and the BJP, which is campaigning against the entry of women into the hill shrine

Devotees take part in the 'namajapa' march against the SC verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, in Ernakulam on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Thousands of Lord Ayyappa devotees took to the streets yesterday in Kochi against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups into Sabarimala temple, even as activist Trupti Desai announced plans to visit the hill shrine soon.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which decided to implement the ruling given by the apex court, held a meeting here to evaluate the preparations carried out for pilgrims arriving at the temple, which will open for monthly poojas on October 17.

Padalam royal family member, Sasikumar Varma criticised Desai and urged the social activist to refrain from making any "provocative" move. Varma also asked the Left government to take steps to prevent any law and order situation.

Desai, the 'Bhumata Brigade' leader, said in Mumbai that she along with a group of women would visit the temple "shortly" to offer prayers. "We will visit Sabarimala shortly. The ongoing agitation by devotees is violation of the Supreme Court verdict. I appeal [to] the agitating devotees to welcome those women who come for worship at the hill shrine," she told Malayalam TV channels.

