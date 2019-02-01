Massimiliano Allegri defends Juventus after Coppa exit

football

"It's only human not to always be top. Now let's put this behind us and think about the next Serie A match against Parma," said Massimiliano Allegri, who was banished from the touchline for dissent

Milan: Four-time defending champions Juventus crashed out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 3-0 quarter-final defeat by Atalanta.

Juventus had been bidding for a fifth consecutive league and Cup double this season. But a Duvan Zapata brace after Timothy Castagne's opener put the side from Bergamo through to a semi-final meeting with Fiorentina.

"I don't know how many games the lads have won. In Rome we had a terrible first half but we fought back. This evening everything went wrong. It would have been crazy to think we could win every match. It hurts to go out because we wanted this trophy."

