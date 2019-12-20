Massive earthquake in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. and whose epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountains 246 km north by northeast of Kabul, were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region
On Friday, a massive earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Friday evening, the IMD said.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/JEy0hK6RBa— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
The depth of the quake was 190 km, as per the India Meteorological Department, which initially estimated its magnitude at 7.1 before revising it.
India Meteorological Department (IMD): Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan https://t.co/rlwUelwNxR— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Details of casualties or damage were not yet known.
