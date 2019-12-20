Massive earthquake in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Friday, a massive earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Friday evening, the IMD said.

Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. and whose epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountains 246 km north by northeast of Kabul, were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region.

The depth of the quake was 190 km, as per the India Meteorological Department, which initially estimated its magnitude at 7.1 before revising it.

Details of casualties or damage were not yet known.

