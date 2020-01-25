Massive fire breaks out in building at Kurla West

There were no casualties reported in the fire till the time of going to press. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A Fire broke out on Friday night at Mehtab CHS on SG Barve Marg, Ambedkar Nagar, Kurla West, which was declared a level III fire, which requires a minimum of seven fire engines to reach the spot.



Photo: Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The fire broke out around 9.53 pm which was later said to have spread owing to which a level three fire call was given by the fire officials. Seven fire engines, two Quick Response Vehicles ,six jumbo tankers and one water tanker were rushed to the spot.



Photo: Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The fire was confined to the ground-plus-two storey structure in an area about 2,000 sq ft but a cylinder blast was reported that fanned the flames. Fire fighting operations are on and a search for any trapped or injured people is in progress, said a senior fire official. No casualties or injuries were reported at the time of going to press.

