Massive fire in Pune's slum area destroys many houses, vehicles

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 12.45 pm. The people residing in Patel estate area are shattered as their all their livelihood and savings were burnt in the fire.

Pics/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

A series of two cylinder blasts resulted in a massive fire in a Pune-based slum area which shattering hundreds of houses as well as many vehicles caught fire due to the explosion. No casualties were reported.

A total of 30 fire brigade vans were rushed to the spot immediately. According to the Fire brigade official, the explosion of the cylinders at a hut could be the main cause for the fire. It first began with two cylinder blasts and went on to a total of six.

The fire brigade is trying its best to douse the fire and bring the situation under control. The police have shut the road and fire extinguishing teams have arrived from Pune, Pimpri and Khadki Cantonment Board.

Due to the incident, many people arrived on the scene and thus creating a bit of chaos and interruption in the operations of the fire brigade personnel.

Earlier, a water canal burst in Singhgad area caused 100 houses to be submerged under water. Many vehicles were damaged and many people were injured. A huge amount of water also went ot waste during the canal burst. After that incident, Pune started facing a major water crisis after lakhs of litres of water went to waste.

