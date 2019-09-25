Massive operations against Naxals in Gadhchiroli ahead of state elections

Gadhchiroli: Ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the security forces are vigilant and rigorously conducting operations against Naxals in Gadchiroli and other Naxal-affected areas in Maharashtra.

According to the sources in Maharashtra police, a massive operation is underway in Abujmaad area of Gadhchiroli which is heavily infested with Naxals. An officer informed that an encounter broke out between Girdhar, one of the Naxal commanders and his team of 60 Naxals and the Maharashtra C60s. Heavy loss on the part of Naxals.

"The encounter left many people injured and one woman Naxal member dead as these operations are being carried out by forces mainly to neutralise the Naxals that were involved in the May 1 attack on jawans," said an officer who is monitoring the development related to the operations.

Last week, the operations took place at Bhaskar’s hideout in Gadhchiroli, as per the intelligence department's input. The Naxals are planning attacks during the upcoming state assembly elections and to avert any untoward incidents, the forces are aggressively challenging them from last one week.

Weapons and commodity seized

Sources also revealed that during the operation, the state forces also managed to seize a huge amount of weapons and other commodities which they were to use for their attacks during elections. Sources also revealed that the Naxals are running a programme against the current Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government and abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Use of IED

In recent past, as many Naxals lost their lives, the Naxal commanders know the use of IED will give them clear results. Thus they have decided to avoid ambush and focus more on IEDs.

