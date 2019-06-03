Massive safety breach: 'Hole' detected in Air India aircraft
Air India has begun an internal investigation into the incident
New Delhi: A massive security lapse was detected on an Air India flight after a gaping hole was found in the aircraft carrying around 225 passengers. The flight was cordoned off as soon as it landed in San Francisco.
The flight, AI-183, had taken off from New Delhi on Sunday and the route is considered as one of the world's longest.
"Boeing B777 aircraft, VT-ALH arrived in SFO on AI 183. During walk around inspection on arrival, a small cut/crack on bottom right corner of left side to entry door. Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told ANI.
Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar to ANI: Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India. 2/2 https://t.co/O8q9R5HlB1— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019
Sources in Air India said that "crew members of the aircraft are to be questioned regarding the massive safety lapses."
