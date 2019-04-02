Massive Waterspout spotted in Malaysia, terrifying videos goes viral

international

Many eyewitnesses have captured the epic spinning waterspout at the sea and shared on Twitter

Screen grab from the video

An enormous waterspout was spotted at Tanjung Tokong's shores in Malaysia before reaching land on Monday. Many eyewitnesses have captured the enormous spinning waterspout at the sea and shared on Twitter.

According to Malay Mail, the massive waterspout entered the Tanjung Tokong area in Malaysia and damaged nearly 50 houses. The waterspout ripped off roofs of houses and several trees fell at the Tanjung Tokong area.

The spout was seen near Tanjung Tokong shore for about five minutes before it moved towards the shore and made landfall, reports the website. Pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

"Until to date, no loss of life or injury is reported in the 15-minute storm. We are currently busy clearing the debris from houses which were ripped off by the storm," he said to the Website.

Netizens shared terrifying pictures and videos of the waterspout on social media.

"The residents in Penang thought it's a tornado. No, it's not! It's a waterspout! This phenomenon occurred today. Rather scary!" tweeted a Lim Phaik Suat as she shared a picture of the spout.

Here are some of the posts on Twitter:

Last try demi @nfsrsln tengok . Happened this morning and I am inside the grey highrise building. pic.twitter.com/RvphOrUMO9 — Nána_Diyana (@_NanaDiana_) April 1, 2019

The residents in Penang thought it's a tornado. No, it's not! It's a waterspout! This phenomenon occured today. Rather scary! pic.twitter.com/q9jI90sZCt — Lim Phaik Suat (@monkeyvirgo) April 1, 2019

Massive #waterspout off of Tanjung Tokong, Penang, Malaysia today!



Typical of waterspouts, it rapidly weakens upon reaching land & runs out of fuel (warm ocean water). This spout was so large, it did end up damaging 50 structures before dissipating.pic.twitter.com/41RR1kbu4t — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) April 1, 2019

