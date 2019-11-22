Master stroke

An exhibition showcases the works of Rustom Siodia, charting the entire course of his career as one of the country’s most prolific artists. Born in the 19th century, Siodia was Raja Ravi Varma’s contemporary and his work is integral not only to the artist fabric of the city but also to realism. He was also one of the first two Indians to study at the Royal Academy in London.

TILL December 28, 11 am to 7 pm

AT Chatterjee & Lal, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.

CALL 22023787

