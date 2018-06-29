Master Talks to look forward to at 9th Jagran Film Festival

Jagran Film Festival in its 9th edition, has a great line up of master talks and panel discussions

One of India's most talented actress, Tabu will engage in a coffee table master talk on 29th June, with Mayank Shekhar, Indian Film Critic and Festival Director of Jagran Film Festival. The discussion will be focused on Tabu's art, craft and her life in cinema. On the occasion of celebrating 20 years of Ram Gopal Varma's film Satya, J.D Chakravarty who played the role of Satya in the film, along with Saurabh Shukla will engage in a conversation with Mayank Shekhar on 30th June.

A highly intellectual panel discussion will also be a part of the festival this year, with the doyens of journalism like Rahul Dev, Vartika Nanda, Bhupendra Chaubey and Anant Vijay, led by Mayank Shekhar. The panel will discuss the current scenario of journalism in India. The panel discussion will take place on 30th June.

The next day will unfold with Director Shoojit Sircar, deconstructing his masterpiece October in a post-screening conversation with Mayank Shekhar followed by Vipin Sharma, actor of fame Taare Zameen Par, conducting a master class on 'How Not to Act' on July 1st.

The 9th edition of the Jagran Film Festival will travel through 18 cities and showcase over 200 films from 100 countries. The cinematic journey will begin in Delhi and tour to other Indian cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur before concluding in Mumbai.

For more details please visit www.jff.co.in.

DATE CONTENT 29th June 2018 Friday 3.30 P.M. COFFEE TABLE Mastertalk With Tabu 30th June 2018 Saturday 5.30 P.M. PANEL DISCUSSION with India’s Top Journalists Rahul Dev, Vartika Nanda and Bhupendra Chaubey, Anant Vijay and Mayank Shekhar 30th June 2018 Saturday 7.00 P.M. COFFEE TABLE Mastertalk With J.D. Chakravarthy and Saurabh Shukla 1st July 2018 Sunday COFFEE TABLE Mastertalk With Shoojit Sarkar 1st July 2018 Sunday Masterclass With Vipin Sharma on How not to Act.

