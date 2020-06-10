Matching steps with a winner

Proneeta Swargiary emerged as the champion in the 2015 edition of a popular dance reality show. The dancer relied mainly on moves like kathak to carve her path to victory in that competition. But she credits her mentor Punit Pathak for eventually being crowned the winner, saying that the journey wouldn't have been possible without his support and guidance.

Now, Swargiary will offer some guidance at an online workshop that she will host this weekend. The dancer from Delhi is trained in various forms, including hip-hop. She began professional training in 2011, and will impart the wisdom she has gained, to help participants master different techniques like the twirl.

Swargiary will also teach the basics of contemporary dancing, the right posture to maintain on the floor, and of understanding yourself better in terms of how your body moves to different beats.



Swargiary on stage at a dance reality show in 2015

The entire workshop will be held over the Zoom app, and it's better to log on through a computer than a phone. You should also keep headphones handy for the class. Sign up for the workshop to get an insight into what it took for Swargiary to defeat competition while dancing in front of a televised audience and learn her moves.

On June 14, 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

