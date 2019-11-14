MENU

Mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passes away at 77

Published: Nov 14, 2019, 15:05 IST | IANS |

Singh who was suffering from schizophrenia for 40 years is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity

Vashishth Narayan Singh
Vashishth Narayan Singh

Famous mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passed away here on Thursday. He was 77. Born on April 2, 1942, Singh had been suffering from schizophrenia for 40 years.

"Singh's condition deteriorated this morning. He was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), where doctors declared him dead," said one of Singh's relatives.

Singh, a resident of Basantpur in Bhojpur district, was shifted to PMCH last month. However, he was discharged following treatment. He is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity.

Tags

patnabiharnational news

